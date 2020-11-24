NHS Stockpile of PPE at Felixstowe ‘costing taxpayers £1Million a day’.

PPE equipment ordered by the NHS continues to pile up at Felixstowe and it’s costing £1Million a day to keep it stored there, a leaked report has revealed. The situation is being touted as a “national scandal” as masks, aprons and gloves destined for the NHS to help protect staff from COVID-19 have been sitting in thousands of containers at the Port in Suffolk.

The leaked report apparently shows that the supplies have been stored at the UK’s busiest container port since the summer, attracting daily fees even though some health workers continue to report a shortage in PPE. Unite union has called on the government and former London Olympics chief executive and Treasury minister Paul Deighton, to “urgently” tackle the problems.

Colenzo Jarrett-Thorpe, Unite national officer for health, said in a statement: “The long-running problems with the delivery of personal protective equipment are a national scandal that has shocked the public – and we are now calling for the government’s PPE ‘czar’ Lord Deighton to urgently explain why there are continuing logjams in the supply chain.

“Our members on the NHS and social care frontlines, such as speech and language therapists, paramedics and health visitors, are still reporting difficulties getting the necessary PPE nine months after the first lockdown. All this is happening against a background of an estimated more than 600 NHS and social care workers dying from causes linked to COVID-19 – this PPE crisis needs to be resolved urgently out of respect to their memory.

“Now more than ever these promises need to kept, as the NHS approaches the most challenging of winters,” he added.

