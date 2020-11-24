New tier rule uncertainty forces Butlin’s to extend holiday park closures

NEW post-lockdown regional tier rule uncertainty forces Butlin’s to extend holiday park closures to December 10.

Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that England’s lockdown would end on December 3, Butlin’s had hoped to reopen its holiday parks in Bognor Regis, Minehead, and Skegness.

However, due to the fact that the new regional tier restrictions have yet to be confirmed by the government, it has decided to wait to reopen.

Butlin’s said in a statement via Twitter on Tuesday, November 24: “Following the latest update from the Government this week, we’re now working through the plans and what this means for Butlin’s.

“As we await further clarification from the Government with regards to the tiered system, and due to the preparation needed to reopen our doors in just over a week, we’ve sadly made the decision to extend our closure period of all three resorts until Thursday, 10th December.

“We understand how disappointing this will be for you and your family, especially as this is the start of the festive season, however, we wanted to give you as much notice as possible. There is limited availability on remaining festive breaks should you wish to switch.”

“If your break has been affected, you will receive an email or letter from us asking you to fill in an online form to advise us of your preference (including a full refund). Please note, we will respond to everyone and we ask you to please not call at this time.

“If you haven’t received an email or letter from us, please head to http://butlins.com/resortupdates. We thank everyone for your continued patience and understanding.”

