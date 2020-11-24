More than 100 bodies found in a secret mass grave

MORE than 100 bodies have been found in a secret mass grave within the Mexico cartel stronghold.

The dead bodies have been found piled together in a mass grave within the territory of one of Mexico’s most notorious gangs, with over 100 bodies found so far.

Many of the bodies are reported to have been dismembered with skulls found separately in nearby bags.

Police made the discovery in El Salto, Jalisco, the base of the deadly Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), headed by Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera Cervantes.

Prosecutor Gerardo Octavio Solis told a press conference on Sunday, November 22, that just 30 of at least 113 bodies had been identified.

Jalisco has seen the highest number of bodies exhumed from graves since 2006 and has the highest number of missing persons, with 3,568 in the last two years, a Mexico Ministry of the Interior report said.

The CJNG ruthlessly operates a multi-billion pound drugs empire and is known to rip out victims’ hearts and eyes, and dissolve bodies in acid, as well as even targeting pregnant women, reports The Sun.

In October, 60 bodies had been found in a different mass grave in the town of Salvatierra in neighbouring state Guanajuato.

