Millions for Marbella Tourism to Build Luxury Resorts

MILLIONS will be invested in Marbella to build 3 luxury resorts. This will consolidate Marbella‘s position in luxury tourism.

The 3 complexes will add five-star hotels to the areas existing complement, and the investments will total over 400 million euros. The Andalucian Government is set to approve the 3 projects. The Government has created a new scheme to help reduce the bureaucratic overheads with such projects.

The three resorts will be the Puerto Banus, which will create over 700 jobs and entail an investment of 134 million. The Siete Revueltas with over 400 jobs and a 77 million euro investment, and the Las Dunas Club with a staggering 200 million investment and a total of nearly nearly 500 jobs.

