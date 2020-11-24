MARRIED Police Chief And Female Officer Affair Revealed By Doorbell Cam as it Records Them.



Deputy Chief Constable Nev Kemp, was having an affair with a fellow officer, 38-year-old Sgt Rachael Johnson, when their conversation to arrange another secret meeting at a hotel, was picked up and recorded on Rachael’s doorbell cam, and heard by her husband Ross, who is also a police officer.

-- Advertisement --



Sergeant Ross Johnson, aged 40, confronted his wife about the recording, and she instantly admitted to the affair with Kemp, claiming it happened while she was suffering from grief, and thus vulnerable, due to the recent death of a close relative, after which, Mr. Johnson confronted 48-year-old Deputy Chief Constable Kemp about the affair with his wife, and reported him to senior officers at Surrey Police station, with investigators from an outside police force being brought in to handle the complaint against Kemp.

Strangely enough, Kemp’s predecessor at the Surrey force had “retired” back in February, after allegations of his having an “inappropriate relationship” with another female inspector came to light.

Kemp had only recently joined from Sussex police force, and Rachael worked at the Surrey police HQ in Guildford, with a source stating, “Rachael and the deputy chief constable worked closely together. One thing has seemingly led to another”.

It is against police guidelines for officers in the same force to have relationships.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “MARRIED Police Chief And Female Officer Affair Revealed By Doorbell Cam as it Records Them.”.