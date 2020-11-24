Malaga Mother Arrested After Baby Died With Signs of Abuse

A MALAGA mother has been arrested after her 18-month-old child died with signs of abuse.

The mother who brought her dead baby into a Malaga hospital yesterday has been arrested after doctors found evidence of possible abuse on the infant’s body.

National Police confirmed that, after questioning the 22-year-old woman, they had arrested her as part of their investigations into the child’s death. The mother had arrived at Malaga’s Hospital Materno Infantil with the infant, who doctors confirmed was already dead. The woman reportedly said she found the baby ill and maintained that it was still alive. Medical staff found multiple injuries on the child’s body that were consistent with abuse, and a full autopsy has been planned to determine the exact cause of death.

This tragic case comes just a week after another young parent was given a 15-year sentence for murdering her 17-month-old child. She had left the infant alone in a dark house for a month with just a bottle and some biscuits.

