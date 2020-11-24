A LOST CAT named Panda travelled all the way to Alaska from Washington State.

When Panda first vanished the owner Christina Clevenger, did not think anything of it for the first day, as Panda is normally free to roam their 40-acre home in Washington State. But once the family realised Panda was missing not just roaming, the search began in earnest. After a few days Christina posted on Facebook about Panda’s disappearance.

Facebook proved successful when a family member came across a post of a lost cat and showed it to Christina. The cat was in Alaska, about 2000 miles away.

Christina explains “My husband’s aunt is the one who actually found the post … she came running down to our property and asked me, ‘What color collar was Panda wearing?'”

“And I said a bright green one. And she turns her phone around and goes, ‘Isn’t this Panda?'”

“I was holding my daughter’s little Chihuahua, and I hate to say this, but it’s true, I ended up dropping the little Chihuahua, and my phone,”

“I instantly started bawling. … The fact that she turned the phone around and he was right there, I lost it. I was emotional for the whole day.”

With the help of United Angels that was taking care of the lost Panda in Alaska, the return journey began. Panda had travelled that far that he had to take two planes before arriving home safely. Panda is now “grounded” after his adventure.

