Kremlin Says It’s ‘Impossible’ for Putin to Take ‘Safe’ Vaccine

THE KREMLIN has said that it would be ‘impossible’ for Vladimir Putin to take either of Russia’s ‘uncertified’ Covid-19 vaccines despite Russia claiming their treatments are ‘safe’.

A spokesman in Moscow said that the President ‘can’t take part in vaccination’ as a volunteer. Last month Russia announced their second Covid ‘safe’ vaccine, EpiVacCorona, following Sputnik V which was supposedly completed in August. The country says they have made distribution agreements with India and China, and are working to encourage Brazil and South Africa to begin mass manufacturing doses of the drug.

According to Russian trial data, Sputnik V is 95% effective though critics have said that it’s unclear how many Covid cases were tested to establish this remarkably high rate. Russia says that two doses are required for effectiveness, each soon to hit the global market at $10 per dose. Unlike other vaccines, which need to be kept frozen, Russia claims Sputnik can be stored at temperatures of between 2 and 8 degrees centigrade.

It will also be free to all Russian nationals, despite the President seemingly not deeming it safe enough to use it himself. Overseas trials are currently underway in Venezuela, the United Arab Emirates, and Belarus.

