Korean Fans Compensated for ‘Distress’ of Not Seeing Ronaldo Play

SOUTH KOREAN football fans have been awarded compensation after attending a Juventus match in Seoul where Cristiano Ronaldo never left the bench.

The Fasta sports promotion company, which sold tickets to the 2019 friendly match, had ‘contractual obligations of Ronaldo playing in the game barring any unforeseen circumstances’ and awarded 162 fans compensation for ‘emotional distress’. The company reportedly used the Portuguese star heavily in its advertising campaign, with many of the match’s 65,000 spectators attending purely to see the 5 time Ballon d’Or winner.

The K-League All Stars League, which is an annual Korean event in which players from across the country’s clubs take on a foreign visitor, accused Juventus of ‘deception’ for keeping their most celebrated player on the sidelines for all 90 minutes the 3-3 draw.

The court ordered La Fasta to pay each ‘victim’ 50,000 won, equal to about 37 euro.

