KATIE Price’s mansion is surrounded by sewage from a leaking septic tank at the side of the property since she moved out and vowing never to return.

Photographs recently published in The Sun Newspaper show waste from a leaking septic tank at the side of the mansion.

The former home to the mum-of-five and her children has fallen into a state of disarray following failed renovations and a lack of love.

Katie has now claimed she has too many “bad memories” and will not return to the home.

Katie, who is now living her boyfriend Carl Woods in a rented £4,250-a-month home, Katie said,

“The doctors from The Priory have said that my house, mentally, is a place I can’t ever go back to because there are too many memories.

“I own that house but it just literally sits there until mentally I’m ready to do something with it. It’s weird to know that I still own that big house, it just sits there, I sometimes forget that I’ve even got it.”

