John Gilbert Getty, Heir to the Getty Oil Fortune, Dead at 52

JOHN Gilbert Getty, Heir to the Getty Oil Fortune and Grandson of Oil Tycoon J. Paul Getty, Dead at 52.

His family confirmed the musician’s passing on Monday- the Getty heir died on Friday, November 20, in San Antonio, Texas. According to Law enforcement sources’ reports, John was discovered unresponsive in a hotel room on Friday in San Antonio- however, the cause of death is still pending an autopsy.

“With a heavy heart, Gordon Getty announces the death of his son, John Gilbert Getty,” a spokesperson for his father composer Gordon Getty said in a statement.

“John leaves behind his daughter, Ivy Getty, whom he loved beyond measure, and his brothers Peter and Billy. His brother, Andrew, predeceased John. John’s mother, Ann Gilbert Getty, passed this September. John was a talented musician who loved rock and roll. He will be deeply missed.”

John’s daughter Ivy shared a moving tribute post over the weekend, alongside several photos of the father-daughter pair. The Getty family fortune is estimated to value 5.4 billion dollars in 2015, as reported by Forbes, and there are still many living heirs between children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



