Jail Sentence Requested for Father who Sexually Abused Daughter

A LONG jail sentence has been requested for a father that sexually abused his daughter for seven years.

The Alicante Provincial Court will hear the case on November 23. The prosecutor’s office has requested a jail sentence of 12 years.

The abuse began when the daughter was nine years old and carried on for a minimum of seven years. It took the victim many years to gain the courage to ask for help, but in 2016 she asked her sister to help her. The younger sister spoke to their mother who then reported the crime.

According to ABC the “the defendant took advantage of the moments in which his wife and the victim’s mother went to work and he stayed alone at home with the girl”

