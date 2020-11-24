Intimate photos of Thai royal consort leaked

THOUSANDS of intimate photos of the official royal consort of the King of Thailand have reportedly been leaked.

-- Advertisement --



The Thai royal consort, Sineenat “Koi” Wongvajirapakdi, was dismissed by King Rama X and stripped of all her titles and privileges just three months after receiving them.

This was reportedly because she had been “disloyal” and “ambitious” in wanting to obtain the same status of Queen Suthida, the king’s fourth wife.

A year later, she was reinstated and recovered all of her privileges.

According to journalist Andrew MacGregor Marshall, who specializes in Thai politics, in August 2020, he received an SD card containing 1,450 images from three of Sineenat’s previously owned iPhones, most of them sexually explicit selfies, which she had probably sent to the king.

He explained on Twitter that the photos were received soon after she was released from Bangkok’s women’s prison, where she spent nine months, her titles were reinstated and she left to join the King in Germany. The return address was false and a letter included with the card claimed they had been obtained by Thai hackers who oppose the monarchy, but he doesn’t believe this to be true.

He believes a “power struggle” within the Thai Royal Family is possibly the reason for the images being leaked.

Her return to favour was “bitterly opposed” by members of the palace who support Queen Suthida, the journalist said.

He refuses to publish any of the photos, so as not to invade her privacy and did not plan to even reveal that he had them. However, others who received them leaked some, although not explicit images, so MacGregor Marshall came forward to clarify the situation which he believes is an attempt to sabotage her return as a consort.

Andrew MacGregor Marshall has become known for speaking out against the King of Thailand, his despotic way and his excessive taste for luxury.

Not long ago, the King spent his wedding anniversary in his harem in Germany, a place where 20 concubines were allegedly drugged constantly to be offered up to the monarch for his pleasure.

According to a report in Spanish newspaper 20minutos, this situation is known to the German government, although now they are planning to ban him from German territory if he is found guilty of several crimes.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Intimate photos of Thai royal consort leaked”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.