How Spain Will Prioritise Who Will Get the COVID-19 Vaccine First

HOW Spain will prioritise who will get the COVID-19 first has been a topic of discussion for many.

Spain is set to start receiving the vaccines in early 2021 and will get 80 million doses. But who will be first in line to receive theirs?

The groups outlined to be immunised first include, Health Professional on the front line, Care homes including both residents and staff, people over 65 years old, adults with certain health issues, people with disabilities that need a career, and the carers too. Essential employees such as Police, and people unable to work from home are also on the list. Once the initial groups have been immunised, it will be the turn of the general population of Spain.

