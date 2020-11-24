Health officials warn masks “here to stay for many months”

Health officials have warned facemasks are “here to stay for many months”.

WHILE the arrival of a vaccine moves increasingly closer, it appears masks and other basic safety measures like maintaining social distancing and hand cleansing will remain mandatory for some time.

Sources from the Interterritorial Health Council, told La Vanguardia that mask use will have to be maintained “for many months, regardless of the arrival of vaccines”.

They said that “for a time, vaccinated citizens will coexist with others who are not vaccinated and who must be protected”.

In addition, there are still many unresolved questions, such as how long immunity will last, the chances of reinfection, and whether vaccines prevent infection or disease.

The public health experts stressed, “the arrival of the vaccine is not the end of the pandemic, but the way to end it”.

They told the same publication “it will be necessary to continue with the mask, the interpersonal distance of two meters and hand washing during, at least, 2021.”

