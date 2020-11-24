Guardia Civil stops CBD business network selling illegal marijuana

A HUGE Guardia Civil bust stops a CBD business network from selling illegal marijuana after the legal selling of the oil was being used as a front for the illegal operation.

Around 52 plantations have been located in Madrid, Almería, Granada, Murcia, Ávila and Cáceres, totalling 372,000 cannabis plants and arrests have been made, despite ‘farmers’ claiming they were unaware that it was cannabis containing THC.

The use of cannabis with a low THC content and high in CBD has become fashionable, and is legal, however, the operation, which resulted in the arrest of three people, found that the marijuana being grown was for criminal intentions.

As part of a number of raids, more than 17,000 kg of marijuana has been seized in the provinces of Madrid and Almería and Guardia Civil are continuing the open operation.

