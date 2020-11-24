Guardia Civil arrests man in possession of 8.8kg of marijuana

GUARDIA Civil of Navarra arrests a man in Cizur after being found in possession of 8.8kg of marijuana stored in black bags.

Officers arrested a 35-year-old man, a resident of the Pamplona Basin, on drug trafficking charges after his vehicle was stopped and searched overnight on Tuesday, November 24.

The operation in the town of Cizur detected the smell of marijuana in a vehicle, so proceeded to conduct a more thorough search where Guardia Civil officers found nine black vacuum-sealed bags in the boot of the car, containing marijuana buds, with a total weight of 8.8kg.

They also seized a vacuum packaging machine, a set of digital scales, packaging bags and €1,320 in cash.

The man, due to the quantity, was judged to be preparing the marijuana for sale, which has a street value close to €50,000, so will be sentenced on drug trafficking charges, if found guilty.

