The man who shot dead a Civil Guard officer with his own gun in Granada has been jailed for 22 years.

-- Advertisement --



Jose Manuel Arco Sanchez, an officer at the Guardia Civil, was on patrol one early morning in October 2018 in Granada when he decided to pursue a suspicious vehicle. It later transpired the car was stolen. When confronted, the driver of the car managed to grab the officer’s firearm and shoot him at close range. The bullet hit his stomach, causing the married father to die of a hemorrhage. The shooter was arrested on the scene and told the court that he’d been under the influence of drugs during the murder, saying he was ‘not well that night because of the pills’.

At the Granada court trial, the public prosecutor asked for the killer to be given a 27-year sentence while the State Attorney called for 37. A private prosecution from the victim’s family requested a 42-year sentence, but all agreed to 22 when the gunman confessed and offered a guilty plea. The officer’s widow, Raquel Perez, said she doubted the sincerity of the killer’s apologies though said that after two ‘long years’ the sentencing was ‘the best thing that could have happened’.

She also said that, unlike she and her children, the killer would be able to see his family from prison while they would forever feel the loss of the officer.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Granada Man Jailed for Killing Civil Guard”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.