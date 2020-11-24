Government launches campaign to tackle ‘digital gender abuse’.

Spain’s Ministry of the Interior has launched a new campaign to prevent ‘digital gender violence’, aimed at what they call the ‘digital generation’ – those who regularly use social networks.

The initiative focuses on the relationship between a young woman and her jealous boyfriend.

A video shows his outrage when she uploads a photograph of another male on social networks.

In a Whatsapp chat, he rants: “If this subnormal doesn’t leave you alone… I’ll bust his head!”

She replies the guy in the picture is her cousin.

In another clip, the jealous boyfriend is furious when she doesn’t answer his numerous calls while out with her friends.

Calling her ‘slutty’, he leaves an abusive message on her mobile phone, yelling: “Who the hell do you think you are? When I call you, you answer the phone, do you hear me? ANSWER ME! And if I see a picture or a message from another guy on your phone after tonight, I’ll blow you away.”

The video ends with an image of the girl with bruises all over her face.

So far this year, 41 women have died at the hands of a partner or ex. Some 64,000 women are currently ‘in protection’, with 400 at high risk and 13 ‘extreme risk of dying at the hands of an ex’ according to government figures.

Si controla tus redes sociales

Si quiere saber dónde estás en todo momento

