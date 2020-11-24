Golden Leaves can help you donate your body science

DONATING your body to science and organ donation are two very different things, however, they are often confused, do you know the difference?

Donating your body to science

Donating your body to Science is a non-transplant option helping to save countless lives through supporting medical research and education.

When considering this option, it is important to understand what is involved for both yourself and your family.

This is not always a free service, for example in the region of Alicante there is a minimum conveyance charge of €1000

While you are initially accepted into the scheme this is not a guarantee your body will be in fact be of use, for example, if: Death is caused by a contagious disease A post-mortem is required Death occurred by severe trauma You are able to provide organ donation You suffer from obesity Radioactive contamination

Most regions of Spain have stopped accepting donations Due to the overwhelming amount of applicants Due to Covid 19

In most cases, the remains of the deceased can be returned to the family after a period of 2 years for them to cremate

Most families will still want to say their goodbyes and hold a service or wake of some kind.

Deciding to become an Organ Donor

Organ donation is a live transplant to a living person, and Spain has been the world leader in this area for 27 years.

When considering this option, it is important to understand the system for both yourself and your family.

When residing in Spain you are automatically opted into organ donation

You do have the option to opt-out, or request only certain organs to be utilised

Family members do always have the final say in the decision

Organ donation is only possible if you pass away in the hospital

Families will still have to organise a funeral

The important thing to know with both options is to make your wishes known to your loved ones.

