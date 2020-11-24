GM Recalls 7 Million Vehicles Worldwide Over Airbag Fault Supplied by the Same Manufacturer.

-- Advertisement --



General Motors are recalling 7 million vehicles for airbag problems after losing a fight with safety regulators. GM is recalling 7 million pickups and SUVs worldwide with airbags made by the same manufacturer whose airbags are linked to at least 17 deaths in the United States.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ordered a US recall on Monday, November 23, rejecting GM’s argument that this version of the airbags does not need to be replaced.

The recall refers to a defect in airbags made by Takata, a now-bankrupt Japanese manufacturer, that caused the bags to explode, spraying shrapnel through the vehicle. In addition to the deaths, other drivers or passengers have been blinded or maimed.

The decision comes more than six years after initial recalls linked to the Takata airbags began in 2014, ultimately becoming the largest auto recall in history. Prior to Monday’s announcement, the US portion of the recall had already reached 63 million airbags in roughly 40 million vehicles. Up to now, only about 75% of the earlier recalled GM vehicles have been brought in to be fixed despite the fact that the recall started more than six years ago. The recalls are done at no cost to the vehicle owners whatsoever and there is no deadline by which recalled vehicles must be repaired or replaced.

Because of Takata’s bankruptcy, GM will have to pay all costs itself. The company expects to spend about $400 million next year and pay for everything in subsequent years.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “GM Recalls 7 Million Vehicles Worldwide Over Airbag Fault”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.