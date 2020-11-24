Giving4Giving steps in after heartless thieves steal Food Bank trolley

Giving4Giving steps in after heartless thieves steal Food Bank trolley
Giving4Giving, which raises funds for cancer charities and other worthwhile causes, has stepped in after heartless thieves stole a Food Bank supermarket trolley full of items for those in need.

“LAST week I heard that a trolley full of food for the food bank in Benidorm was stolen from Iceland supermarket,” explained Giving4Giving’s Gary.

“It touched me as so many people are struggling and the theft deprived local families of food so Giving4Giving decided to replace the trolley of food and more.

“We filled two trolleys with food and treats and met with Karen and Jo who help the food bank and presented them with the goods and a further €600 to help with other family needs making a donation of €1,000.

“The staff and manager, Karen at Iceland were fantastic and very helpful.


“We hope this will help less fortunate people coming up to Christmas.”

Giving4Giving has now donated €179,000 to local charities.


