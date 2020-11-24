Germany Follows UK and Plans to Relax Virus Rules for Christmas.

A draft proposal on Tuesday, November 24 showed that Germany’s 16 federal states plan to allow gatherings of up to 10 people over Christmas and New Year. It is hoped that this will offer some relaxation of coronavirus restrictions to let families and friends celebrate together.

State leaders have also agreed to dramatically boost capacity on state-owned railway Deutsche Bahn through the winter months, effectively making carriages window-seat only to reduce the chance of passengers infecting each other.

The premiers of the states are due to agree on plans with Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday. Berlin mayor Michael Mueller told ARD television he was confident the measures, agreed by the leaders late on Monday, would be adopted.

The premiers agreed to extend a national “lockdown light”, introduced on Nov. 2, until Dec. 20 to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. This will keep bars, restaurants and entertainment venues shut while schools and shops stay open.

They also agreed to reduce the number of people allowed to meet to five from December 1.

