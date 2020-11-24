Fire brigade increased by 20 per cent through recruitment

MARBELLA Council has recruited 15 new fire fighters who will undertake a total of 400 hours of special training but they will be very much appreciated once incorporated into the local fire brigade.

According to Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz this is the largest recruitment undertaken for the fire brigade and is the equivalent of almost one quarter of the existing force of 63 and she believes that the veteran officers will be able to benefit from the arrival of these new, young trainees.

