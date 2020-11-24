FEMALE Police Officer Glassed With Bottle While on Patrol in Soho Before Lockdown Started.

A female police officer was attacked with a glass bottle while on patrol in Soho in central London at closing time, just hours before the UK went into a national lockdown. According to a police report, the officer was struck in the back of the neck as officers attempted to remove an arrested man from a crowd.

Police were working at Old Compton Street in Soho, London when the incident happened as bars and pubs closed at 10 pm on November 4, before a four-week lockdown began at midnight on November 5.

At about 10.05 pm a member of the public was arrested on suspicion of drunk and disorderly behaviour at the junction of Old Compton Street with Frith Street. As officers moved the arrested individual away from the assembled crowd along Frith Street, the officer was attacked. Pc Jack Greaves said: “This was both a cowardly and dangerous action that could have had much more serious consequences for the officer. Thankfully she was not seriously harmed.”

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. The investigation is still ongoing and police have asked the public for help in finding this person.

