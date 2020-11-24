The European Parliament wants to end homelessness in the EU by 2030.

IN a resolution adopted on Tuesday, November 24, MEPs are calling on the EU and its member states to stop homelessness in the next 10 years.

They advocate an EU framework of national strategies and urge EU countries to “decriminalise homelessness and continue to raise funding to tackle the problem”.

Housing is a fundamental human right, Parliament stresses, but every night more than 700,000 people are sleeping rough in Europe, an increase of 70 per cent since 2010.

“The Covid-19-crisis puts homeless people at additional risk, as they disproportionally suffer poor health and lack access to hygiene and health care. With the current economic recession and jobs losses, homelessness rates could increase.”

The European Parliament added that: “Homeless people are often targets of hate crimes and violence, including social stigmatisation.

“The profiles of Europe’s homeless population is changing, with more and more children, migrants, minorities, women and families on the streets.”

Parliament calls on EU countries to:

Provide equal access to public services such as health care, education and social services

Support the integration of homeless people into the labour market via employment programmes, training and tailored schemes

Provide constant access to emergency shelters as a last resort (in addition to prevention and support measures)

Work on a common definition, improved data collection and coherent indicators to be able to better understand and assess the extent of the problem.

In addition, the Parliament wants EU countries to adopt a ‘housing first’ policy whereby issues are addressed after a person is homed.

