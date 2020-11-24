EU to fund Spanish green projects

ALMOST 30 Spanish environmental projects will receive money from the EU.

Despite coronavirus being the main concern worldwide, problems such as climate change, pollution, deforestation or the need to conserve water are still at the top of the agenda for the EU, which maintains its commitment to green policies and has approved a package of measures financed by the Life programme.

The European Community will invest €280 million for 123 projects aimed at making Europe greener and 28 of them are Spanish.

The Spanish green projects the EU will fund will focus on issues such as improving the resilience of the brown bear against climate change; promoting the creation of viable populations of Iberian lynx a species which is severely threatened; develop circular economy models for the production of footwear and preventing food waste with projects like using eggshells to make tiles.

Other environmental projects that the EU will fund include saving an endangered species of bird, the gray teal; improving drinking water; maximising the production of biogas as renewable energy; using coffee by-products to feed livestock; promoting sustainable urban transport; a series of projects involving treatment of wastewater; replacing plastic with biodegradable paper; improving water desalination; improving Mediterranean forests and reducing their vulnerability to climate change; reducing the use of water in strawberry cultivation; creating warning systems against floods; protecting green areas, adapting the urban environment to climate change; making biodiesel and fertilizers from animal waste; using mist collection for reforestation; restoring wetlands to protect biodiversity and creating highly energy efficient mobile buildings.

