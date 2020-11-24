EU Places Order with US biotech Firm Moderna for Almost 160 million Vaccine Doses.

-- Advertisement --



The president of the European Commission said that the European Union has reached a deal with US biotech firm Moderna for the supply of up to 160 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said that the deal will be formally approved by the EU executive on Wednesday, November 25.

“According to the results of clinical trials, this vaccine could be highly effective against Covid-19. Once the vaccine is indeed proven as safe and effective, every member state will receive it at the same time on a pro-rata basis,” von der Leyen said.

In August, the EU’s executive Commission, which co-leads talks with vaccine makers on behalf of member states, said preliminary talks with Moderna had been concluded with the aim of signing a contract for the supply of 80 million doses of its vaccine, with the option of buying another 80 million.

Last week, Moderna said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19, based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “EU Places Order with Moderna Almost 160 million Vaccine Doses ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.