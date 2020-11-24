ELEVEN days missing and there is still no trace of the young boy from Ciudad Real.

The search is still on for Cristian Martínez González, aged 13, who disappeared from Miguelturra, Ciudad Real. He disappeared on November 12.

-- Advertisement --



The National Police have now been searching for 11 days and are requesting any information on the disappearance be reported to 642650775, 062, 091 or 112. Cristian was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and blue trainers. He has a slim build, is 1.70 meters tall and has blond hair and brown eyes.

Any information can also be reported to the European Union social interest line for cases of missing children, on 116000.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Eleven days Missing and Still No Trace of Young Boy”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.