East Enders Beats Coronation Street In Soap Awards

BBC’s East Enders narrowly beat Coronation Street to win this year’s Inside Soap Awards, winning five of the top awards, compared to four won by ITV’s Corrie, with Danny Dyer and Jessica Plummer among the big winners.

Jessica, who is currently a contestant on “I’m A Celebrity”, won “best actress”, for her role as Chantelle Atkins, memorable for the harrowing scene where her character is killed by her abusive screen husband Gray Atkins, accepting her award just before entering Gwrych Castle, the 28-year-old said, “This is probably one of the biggest achievements of my career. It was an honour to even be nominated, so I’m completely blown away. I came off social media for quite a long time, for me, after my final episode aired, as I personally had to mourn my character and the changes in my life. But when I came back, the reception I got from everyone was so heartwarming. Chantelle was a loved character and it really was an honour to play her”.

Danny Dyer won Best Partnership award, with screen wife, Kellie Bright, who together play Mick and Linda Carter in East Enders, with Danny commenting, “We have been through so much together on this show. It is always a joy to come and work with Kellie. She is a brilliant actress.”

Ian Bartholomew, from Coronation St, was a huge winner, scooping three awards in total, getting Best Actor and Best Villain awards, for his role as the abusive Geoff Metcalfe, as well as Best Show-Stopper award, with Shelley King, who plays Yasmeen, his on-screen wife.

Emmerdale, won Best Family, for The Dingles.

