Earth Shakes in Almeria as Earthquake Hits in the North Alboran Sea

THE earth shook in Almeria as an earthquake hit at nearly midnight.

The Almeria capital city was shaken by a 2.1 on the Richter scale earthquake just before midnight on November 23. According to the National Geographic Institute (IGN) the epicentre was in the North Alboran Sea and hit at 11:53 pm. Many shaken residents felt the quake in Almeria.

Yesterday also saw the earth shaking in other areas as earthquakes hit in Arboleas, and in Nijar. The Arboleas earthquake was felt by many who took to Facebook to comment. The Epicentre has been confirmed as Los Carrascos and although the shallow quake was not very strong it was felt by thousands of local residents.

