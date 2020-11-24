Dua Lipa live concert at Chandelier Bar in Algorfa

POP along to Chandelier Bar in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, to watch the live concert from Dua Lipa… for free!

The Chandelier Bar is known for its great nights of entertainment, hosting singers to Hypnotist events, from drag artists to instrument players, and on Friday, November 27, you will be able to view Dua Lipa’s concert LIVE at 9 pm.

The bar, located on the first floor of La Finca Golf Commercial Centre at La Finca resort in Algorfa, is buying the pass for you to enjoy a real concert feel, including inside and outside screens, excellent sound system, lighting and even stage smoke!

Dua Lipa is an English singer and songwriter, who in 2019, won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist, and Best Dance Recording.

Book now to avoid disappointment. Maximum tables of 6.

