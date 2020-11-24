A DRUGS parties pair has been jailed after targeting schoolkids and boy dies of ecstasy overdose.

Alastair Turner, 19, and Sam King, 21, held parties aimed at school aged children every week and supplied drugs. King was the host of the parties while Turner sold drugs to the children. The pair have been jailed by Lincoln Crown Court for nearly 7 years between them. The parties took place at King’s home in Fleet Street, Holbeach.

-- Advertisement --



One of the parties ended in tragic circumstances as Alex Buchan, took a fatal amount of MDMA and was found with an ecstasy tablet by his side.

John Pini QC, Judge, said “This is an utterly tragic case. It involves the loss of a very young and much loved life.

“Neither defendant has been charged in relation to Alex’s death and the sentence the court imposes cannot reflect the death.

“However you will have the moral responsibility for Alex Buchan’s death on your conscience for the rest of your lives.

“You worked in concert so that the parties would be attended by people of school age. The targeting of young people of school age is a very seriously aggravating feature of this case.”

A lack of evidence meant that the pair could not be charged with the death of Alex, but the drugs parties pair has been jailed. Lincoln Crown Court handed out sentences of three years for King and 45 months for Turner.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Drugs Parties Pair Jailed After Targeting Schoolkids and Ecstasy Death”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.