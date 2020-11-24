DOCTOR WHO fans will see the festive return of Captain Jack Harkness in this year’s special.

The feature length festive special is set to be emotional and epic and will include treats galore according to Chris Chibnall, Executive producer for the show.

-- Advertisement --



Captain Jack, played by John Barrowman, 53, will join the thirteenth Doctor and tackle the Daleks. Barrowman said, “Putting on Jack’s coat and setting foot back on the set of Doctor Who was just like going back home,’

“It’s always thrilling to play Captain Jack.”

“He’s a character very close to my heart who changed my life, and to know the fans love him as much as I do makes his return even sweeter. I hope everyone enjoys Jack’s Heroic adventure with Thirteen.”

The Doctor Who festive special will air sometime during the Christmas or New Year period and fans will see Barrowman join Jodie Whittaker and others in Revolution of the Daleks.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Doctor Who Festive Return for Captain Jack Harkness”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.