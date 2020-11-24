DISTRIBUTION firm’s collapse uncovers director’s previous ban as a husband and wife are disqualified from acting as directors or directly or indirectly becoming involved, without the permission of the court, in the promotion, formation or management of a company, for a total of 16 years.

32-year-old Daniel Ross Patchett received a 10-year ban for managing a company when bankrupt, while his wife, Yasmin Patchett, 30, has been disqualified for 6 years.

DRP Distribution Ltd was incorporated on November 25, 2016, providing storage and distribution services, working with several courier companies.

The company, however, was wound up by the courts in May 2019. The Official Receiver was appointed as Liquidator before uncovering that Daniel Patchett had been running the company whilst being an undischarged bankrupt, in breach of his bankruptcy order.

Investigators established that Daniel Patchett was an appointed de jure director of DRP Distribution Ltd in November 2016. He resigned his position in February 2018 after being made bankrupt a month earlier, which precluded him from managing companies.

Daniel Patchett confirmed to the Official Receiver that he had full involvement in the day-to-day running of the company and continued with these duties during the period of his bankruptcy.

Yasmin Patchett was appointed as a de jure director of the distribution company in August 2017 but left the day-to-day running of the business to her husband from the outset, including the period of his bankruptcy when she knew Daniel Patchett was not allowed to do so.

Further enquiries established that DRP Distribution Ltd owed the tax authorities more than £157,000 (€176,000) when the company went into liquidation, as well as just over £51,000 (€57,000) to other creditors.

