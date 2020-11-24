CONGRESSMAN Makes Legal Bid To Have Rudy Giuliani Disbarred Nationwide, as well as other members of Trump’s Legal Team.



Republican Congressman, Bill Pascrell, last November 20, launched a legal bid to get Rudy Giuliani, and twenty-one other members of the President’s legal team, disbarred from practicing law nationwide, by having their licenses revoked, claiming they are guilty of “dishonesty, fraud, deceit, and misrepresentation”, stating, “Donald Trump has done great damage to this nation, but he has always had helpers. These lawyers are enabling his treachery and harming our democracy”.

Pascrell filed legal documents in 5 states, New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Arizona, asking them to revoke Giuliani’s license, saying in his New York letter, the lawyer was guilty of “filing frivolous lawsuits and trying to help Trump steal the election and dismantle democracy. Mr. Giuliani has participated in the filing of a series of absurd lawsuits seeking to overturn the will of the voters and has caused irreversible damage to the public trust in the fair administration of our election”

Continuing, “The pattern of behavior by these individuals to effectuate Mr. Trump’s sinister arson is a danger not just to our legal system but is also unprecedented in our national life”, charging Giuliani with an “egregious pattern of behavior to effectuate Mr. Trump’s sinister arson”, saying it is unprecedented.

