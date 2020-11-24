China Launches Moon Rock Mission the First in 40 Years

CHINA has launched a moon rock mission, the first in over 40 years. The mission is set to bring back moon rock samples and enhance our understanding of the solar system.

The Chinese rocket, Chang’e 5 was launched from the Wenchang launch centre, on the Hainan Coast on the Long March-5Y rocket. It will take the rocket around 3 days to reach the moon, where it will stay for a maximum of 2 weeks, or in moon time, 1 lunar day. The time is limited due to the lack of heating units that would be needed to survive the freezing temperatures on the moon at night.

The aim of the moon rock mission is to dill under the surface of the moon and collect several kilograms of moon rocks. This will be returned to earth for scientific analysis.

The Chinese space program is entering new territory and working more with other countries. China is one of only 3 nations to put a man in space.

