British Primark Model Jailed in Bali Over £30 Cannabis Find

A British model for Primark, 30-year-old Jed Texas, who graced the catwalks of Milan and Paris, has been sentenced to 5-years jail in Bali, after police raided his villa in April, in the trendy resort of Canggu, finding nine plastic bags containing 85.15 grams of marijuana, classed as a type two narcotic, along with a set of electronic scales.

Texas, real name Jed Higgins, apparently tried to flush the bags of dope down the toilet, in evidence given against him at Denpasar District Court, where he pleaded guilty to the charge, but he plans to appeal against his conviction, after being incarcerated in what is known locally as Hotel K, the infamous Kerobokan Prison, where currently it is reported that the highest percentage of inmates are positive with coronavirus.

Texas was also fined £60,000, which if he can not pay, will add an extra 6 months inside a notorious prison where inmates sleep rough on the concrete cell floors, in a vastly overcrowded prison.

Judge Gede Putra Astawa stated, “Texas is guilty of committing a criminal act by possessing narcotics type two. I sentence Jed Texas to five years in prison, reduced for his time in detention of seven months. The defendant’s actions have damaged the image of Bali as a tourist destination”.

Texas told the court, he was thoroughly ashamed of what he had done, claiming he used the weed to help with his mental illness and anxiety problems, telling the judge, “I couldn’t go home during the pandemic so I bought a lot of marijuana to relieve my anxiety. I admit that my using marijuana in Indonesia is against the law. I am very sorry. I knew it was illegal, but I didn’t think the sentence would be so high as this. I use it to treat psychological disorders. Marijuana is legal in the UK so my access to it is easy there. This case has left me with constant pain and shame, and my family was affected too. I never thought at all about breaking the law when I vacationed in Bali”.

