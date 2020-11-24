BRITISH Man Bitten By King Cobra As He Battles Coronavirus in an Indian village where he is a Charity Worker.



A British father, Ian Jones, aged 49, charity Sabirian’s CEO, from Ryde on the Isle Of Wight, who is suffering from coronavirus for a second time, is now in a wheelchair and “totally blind”, after being bitten on his arm and hand by one of the world’s most venomous snakes, a King Cobra, at the small Indian village of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, where his charity helps poverty-stricken families.

-- Advertisement --



Work colleague, Mike Bulpitt, reported that the snake bite has “exacerbated” his Covid-19 symptoms, adding, “He was already feeling a little under the weather before the bite which, without treatment, you can die from within 30 minutes. The venom from the bite can kill an elephant, and it must have allowed the virus to re-establish itself. The snake bite caused the Covid symptoms to exacerbate, and he fell in and out of a coma for the next two or three days”.

An update on Sabirian’s website said, “He has paralysis in his legs and is therefore confined to a wheelchair and he is also totally blind, both as a result of the Cobra venom, which is extremely frightening for him. We take some comfort though from the fact that he is back amongst more familiar surroundings and with his beloved dog Rocky and able to enjoy some cuddles again. We are doing everything we can to try and bring him home so he can continue his recovery here with us and we will keep you posted on his progress. Thank you again for all your support and donations”.

_________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “British Man Bitten By King Cobra As He Battles Coronavirus”.