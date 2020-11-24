British Airways offering a one-off opportunity to buy real aircraft items

BRITISH Airways is offering a one-off opportunity to buy real aircraft items as it opens its storage facility to bring the magic of flying into your home for Christmas.

For the first time in its history, British Airways has decided to unlock the doors to its warehouse this Christmas to give customers and aviation fans the unique opportunity to get their hands on items from British Airways aircraft which have circled the globe hundreds of times.

Although an at-home experience is no match for the real thing, customers and collectors can order bespoke British Airways inflight dining items such as William Edwards plates, soup bowls, cups, saucers and even a butter dish for reasonable prices, allowing them to create an authentic First Class flying experience at home over the festive period.

Those who want to take it a step further can pick up bread baskets, hot towels (which naturally arrive cold), hot towel plates, champagne flutes, coasters and even the Club World casserole dish.

After they’ve dined in style, customers can relax in slippers and a day blanket which are also on sale, as they settle down to watch their favourite film or TV show on their at-home inflight entertainment system (their TV).

For a limited time, there is the opportunity to purchase a piece of history with items such as aircraft trolleys and canisters taken from the Boeing 747, which British Airways has now fully retired – the ultimate Christmas gift!

Since the start of the pandemic, British Airways has been donating thousands of items including washbags, socks, snacks and blankets to more than 90 community projects, NHS hospitals, care homes and food banks across the UK to support the Covid-19 response.

Items have already been made available to purchase from whatabuy.co.uk/british-airways as of Monday, November 23, 2020.

