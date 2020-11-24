At Least Three People are Dead after a Boat Capsized with 35 Onboard in Lanzarote in the Canary Islands.

A boat with about 35 people onboard and all from Magrebrí in Northwest Africa, overturned Tuesday night, November 24, just off the coast of Órzola, in the north of Lanzarote, several of its occupants are still in the water. At least three people have died when falling into the water a few meters from the coast, it has not been ruled out that there are more fatalities.

Members of the Emerlan emergency society, volunteers and Civil Guard personnel are at the site of the shipwreck. At this present moment, a score of young people have been rescued alive. The capsizing occurred around 7:30 p.m. near Órzola and it was the screams of the occupants that alerted the emergency services, which were coincidentally in the area carrying out the transfer of the immigrants who had arrived in La Graciosa during the morning.

The number of migrants arriving by the Atlantic route to Spain’s Canary Islands is increasing dramatically, according to reports. With other ways into Europe closed due to COVID-19, many of them believe they have no choice but to risk everything in the bid for a new start.

For many, getting to the EU by this route from West Africa has turned into a matter of life or death. Shockingly and according to the International Organisation for Migration, at least one in every 16 people dies attempting the crossing.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

