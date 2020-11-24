Black Friday deals ‘scam’ exposed by Which?

MOST Black Friday deals are actually not that much of a bargain according to new research by Which?.

Nearly nine out of 10 products on sale during the sales event were found to be on offer previously, for the same price or less.

The consumer group tracked the prices of 219 popular products over the course of a year, including for six months before and after Black Friday in 2019.

The analysis looked at products from top retailers, including Amazon, AO.com, Argos, Currys PC World and John Lewis.

And the products included home and tech goods such as headphones, fridge freezers and soundbars.

It found 85 per cent of the items could be found cheaper or for the same price in the six months before Black Friday.

When Which? compared a year’s worth of prices for these products, it found only three out of the 219 items that it tracked were at their cheapest on Black Friday.

