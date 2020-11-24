Baby Killed By Drunk Driver in Seville Province

A baby girl has died of her injuries following a tragic hit and run car incident in Seville province.

At about 4:30 PM on Monday, ten-month-old Manuela was being pushed across the road in a pram by her mother when she was struck by a speeding car in Castilblanco de Los Arroyos, a village 40km north of the city. The impact sent her fifty metres up the road, and the vehicle immediately fled the scene. The infant was treated by medical responders before being transported to a Seville hospital via helicopter.

The little girl died hours later after suffering multiple cardiac arrests at the Virgen del Rocio Children’s hospital. Guardia Civil officers have arrested a 25-year-old Castilblanco resident alleged to be the driver, who has tested positive for alcohol and three types of drug. The village’s mayor, Jose Manuel Carballer, said he could not ‘express the sadness and pain that the people of Castilblanco feel at this time’. He announced that the small community would hold three days of mourning for ‘the death of little Manuela’.

