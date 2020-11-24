Australian State Victoria Is Officially COVID-19 Free after the Final Patient is released from Hospital.



Victoria state, in Australia, has officially been declared COVID-19 free, for the first time since February, after the final patient, a man in his 90s, was discharged from Monash Medical Centre, in Melbourne, on Monday, November 23, with his wife, in her 80s, having been released from the same hospital, last Thursday, November 19, having been the only patients in the hospital with coronavirus since November 1.

Rhonda Stuart, Monash’s infectious diseases physician, told how at one point the couple had both been critically ill with the virus but had both fought back, totally to the amazement of the facility’s medical staff. and were now reunited with their family members, who, only weeks before, had been told to come to the hospital to say their final goodbyes, stating, “For this family, it has been a bit of a rocky road, the whole treating team has gone on that journey with them, from being really concerned to now waiting out for us to release them as the last person from isolation in Victoria. It’s a pretty remarkable story”.

Dr. Stuart was the physician who, on January 24, identified the symptoms of coronavirus in a man who had travelled back to Melbourne from Wuhan in China, the very first case in Australia.

It is now 25 days since the last new case of coronavirus in Victoria, and yesterday, Monday, November 23, saw sweeping new changes brought in, with more lenient restrictions on masks and inter-state travelling to meet up with relatives, after four months of NSW being exiled from the rest of Australia.

