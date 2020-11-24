Athletic Bilbao move back up the La Liga table after thrashing Real Betis

ATHLETIC Bilbao continue their winning ways at home in La Liga and move back up the La Liga table after thrashing Real Betis on Monday, November 23.

Athletic Bilbao has now extended their La Liga winning run to three straight games at San Mames stadium with a 4-0 victory over Real Betis.

Despite terrible away results, Bilbao’s home form continues to help the club remain in mid-table and the impressive nature of this victory will have the club and its fans hoping for more.

Gaizka Garitano’s side was ahead inside the first ten minutes as Asier Villalibre Molina’s cross was bizarrely deflected home by Betis defender Victor Ruiz and as the home side grew in confidence, they shifted through the gears, before veteran defender Ander Capa nodded home from close range after Claudio Bravo saved Molina’s header on 33 minutes.

The result could have been much worse if it wasn’t for former Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo who did his best to keep the score as respectable as possible, for a side that has already conceded the most La Liga goals this season with 21 against.

Former Manchester City and West Ham manager, Manuel Pellegrini, will be devastated by Real Betis’ poor display, especially in the second half, when they started as poorly as they ended the first, in a result which sees his side slip to 12th.

Athletic made the game safe on the hour, as Iker Muniain followed up his own effort to bundle home the third goal and then summer signing Alex Berenguer, who joined from Torino, netted the best goal of the night on 69 minutes after sweeping home a Yuri Berchiche cross from the left.

Bilbao’s next game is away against Getafe on Sunday, November 29 and Betis will next face Eibar at home on Monday, November 30.

