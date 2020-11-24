Apple’s Head of Security Charged with Bribing Police

One of Apple’s most senior figures has been charged with bribing police officers with his company’s products in California.

Thomas Moyer, the tech giant’s head of global security, allegedly offered to give Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office over $70,000 worth of iPads in exchange for a concealed firearms license. Two police officers have also been charged, and all defendants could see prison time if convicted by a Grand Jury.

In August 2019, a two-year investigation into the Sheriff’s office’s concealed firearm permit records concluded that officer Rick Sung routinely demanded bribes from applicants. In Californian law, a permit must be attained, often with some difficulty, in order to carry a concealed weapon. The charge sheet also alleges that another officer, James Jenson, may have also helped in securing bribes.

Apple’s Thomas Moyer allegedly agreed to give $70 thousand worth of iPads to the office and will also face the Grand Jury. The tech giant has yet to comment on his charges. Santa Clara District Attorney said that this ‘give to get’ system ‘is illegal and deeply erodes confidence in the criminal justice system.

