ANDALUCIA records 2,200 new cases of COVID with 42 more in hospital, according to data reported on Tuesday, November 24.

-- Advertisement --



After a two day increase in cases, there are now said to be 2,827 COVID-related patients in hospital, although the number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has stayed the same as Monday, November 23, with 488.

Twenty-two days after exceeding the maximum record of 2,708 hospitalised from the first wave, registered at the end of March; the number of hospitalised people has increased, however, is 530 less than the 3,357 registered seven days ago.

ICU admissions have reported a decline after the record for the entire pandemic: 528, was registered last Wednesday, November 18.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Andalucia records 2,200 new cases of COVID with 42 more in hospital”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.