Almeria Council to Extend the Help Available from the Coopera Program

THE Provincial Council for Almeria has agreed to extend the help available from the Coopera program for Almeria.

This will see 52 municipalities receive up to nearly 17,000 euros. The new investment means the Coopera program will reach almost 4 million euros in total. The aim is to help with issues caused by the pandemic.

Fernando Giménez, Fight against Depopulation and Tourism, Deptuty President said, “We believe that investment is the best means for the economic and social reactivation of the province of Almería. With this expansion, Coopera will reach four million euros in aid to municipalities so that they can improve municipal services and renew infrastructures with actions that generate direct employment in the municipalities”.

