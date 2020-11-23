Will she get kidney dialysis treatment every week?

Q. My wife had an accident in January of 2018. As a result she is still very ill and has kidney dialysis three times a week. I am 58 years old with no income so I cannot get on the Spanish health system.

Private medical insurance will not touch her. She cannot travel and has no home in the UK. She is worried they will refuse her treatment when the UK leaves the EU and she will die after Dec 31.

-- Advertisement --



P W (By email)

A. Yes, your wife will continue to receive treatment. The Spanish National Health Service by a Royal Decree on July 31, 2018, put into effect what amounts to universal health care. This includes even recent immigrants ‘in an irregular situation,’ which can mean with no papers at all. This should include you and your wife.

The national law leaves it up to Spain’s various autonomous regions to establish the details of application. This is because medical care is delivered by each region. If you are in the Valencian Region or in Andalucia, go to the Social Security administration office nearest you to register.

Send your questions for David Searl through lawyers Ubeda-Retana and Associates in Fuengirola at Ask@lawtaxspain.com, or call 952 667 090.