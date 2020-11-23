WATCH Video – Maskless woman spits at Waitrose cashier while launching a filthy-mouthed tirade

Shoppers and staff were left horrified on Saturday, November 21 when an angry customer spat at a staff member of Clapham Common’s Waitrose store after her card was declined.

At around 9:40pm, footage shows the woman walking around the side of the counter and spitting over the Covid screen at the shop worker. As the security guard called the police, the irate shopper screamed “you’re dead” at the staff member.

A female worker escorted the woman to the exit, where she kicked over the Christmas display, shouting: ‘F***Ing Christmas trees, f***ing Christmas shit, f*** you, you p***y, f*** you.

‘I’ve got money in my account, you gonna decline me you motherf***ing c***s.’

A man standing outside the shop helped the staff member pick up the fallen display, while she was heard on video commenting: ‘How lovely… the great British Public’.

